Ponoka man charged in homicide

Man found dead outside home on Montana First Nation July 28

  • Jul. 30, 2020 11:30 a.m.
  • News

A man from Ponoka has been arrested and charged following an alleged homicide.

Dylon Saddleback, 19, was taken into custody without issue by RCMP after police responded to a home on the Montana First Nation shortly before 11 p.m. on July 28.

Upon arrival, officers assisted EMS with a severely injured male that was found outside the home and later declared deceased at the scene. Police have since identified the deceased as 23-year-old Joshua Dennehy from the Montana First Nation.

The death was immediately tagged as suspicious and officers from the major crimes unit as well as the Maskwacis general investigation section were called in.

Saddleback made an appearance in front of judge on July 30 and has been remanded until his next court date in Wetaskiwin Provincial Court on Aug. 20.

