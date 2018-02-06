Ponoka man charged in stabbing at the Royal Hotel

An argument between two men almost turned deadly when one stabbed the other.

Ponoka RCMP were called to the Royal Hotel on Feb. 3 after reports that a man was stabbed. Upon arrival police found the victim laying near the pool table with an injury on the left side of his abdomen.

It is alleged that the two were having an argument and the accused feigned a hug to the victim, which resulted in him being stabbed.

Police have charged a 20-year-old Ponoka man with assault with a weapon and he is to appear in Ponoka Provincial court on March 16.

$25,000 in equestrian equipment stolen

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the theft of $25,000 worth of equestrian equipment.

Police were called to the home of a garage on Feb. 1 on 63 Avenue that was broken into where the equipment was stolen. The matter is under investigation.