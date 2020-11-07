Ponoka man charged with second degree murder

A Ponoka man has been charged with second degree murder after an incident on Thursday evening.

On Nov. 5 at 9:25 p.m., the Ponoka RCMP and EMS responded to a 911 call of an injured female at a residential complex in Ponoka. Chantelle Firingstoney (26) of Ponoka, Alta. was located deceased.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit took take carriage of the investigation.

An autopsy was completed by the Medical Examiner’s Office and the death was ruled a homicide.

Ryan Applegarth (28) of Ponoka, Alta.was taken into custody and has been charged with second degree murder. His first appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13, 2020 at Ponoka Provincial Court.

The RCMP do no believe there is any continuing concern for public safety, as it’s believed this was an isolated incident.

Ponoka RCMP