UPDATE: Ponoka RCMP advising of poor driving condition on QEII

Snowfall moving from central to eastern Alberta towards this evening

At 11:30 a.m. on March 20, Ponoka RCMP advised the road conditions on the QEII have continued to deteriorate between Red Deer and Wetaskiwin. RCMP advise motorists to avoid travel at this time.

The roads are reported to be very icy, as well as very low visibility due to high winds and blowing snow.

511 Alberta is reporting multiple motor vehicle collisions on Highway 2/QEII, from Leduc to Red Deer.

There is a tow advisory for leduc and RCMP say to delay all non-essential travel.

In the southbound lane at the Highway 53 junction, the road was closed due to a jacknifed semi. As of around 11:30 a.m., emergency crews were on the scene.

At about 10:20 a.m., 511 reported an MVC west of Breton, affecting traffic westbound on Highway 616. Flag persons were on site.

For the most up-to-date information on highway conditions and road closures please check 511 Alberta.

A snowfall advisory is currently in place for central Alberta from Environment Canada, and will expire in 14 hours.

Heavy snowfall with total amounts of 10to 20 cm is expected today.

Snowfall has begun in central Alberta, and will continue to move eastward today.

Snowfall will end late this afternoon in central Alberta, and late this evening in eastern Alberta.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.