Ponoka RCMP say 36-year-old West Thomas Aldridge was reported missing Thursday and RCMP worry about his wellbeing. Police say he may be in Drayton Valley. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP are looking for a man who went missing Jan. 17.

Police say 36-year-old West Thomas Aldridge was reported missing Thursday and RCMP worry about his wellbeing.

“West Aldridge suffers from medical conditions which may require treatment,” say police.

“Yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 17) at approximately 5 p.m., West was seen in Drayton Valley and RCMP believe he may still be in the Drayton Valley area.”

West is described as Caucasian, weighing approximately 155 pounds at 5’6” tall. He is said to have brown hair, blue eyes and no facial hair.

Police say he was wearing jeans and hiking boots and is known to carry a backpack.

If you have seen West Aldridge or have information about his whereabouts, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or call your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Ponoka RCMP are looking for a missing man

Police say he may be in Drayton Valley and they are worried for his wellbeing

