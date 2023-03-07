A sawed-off .22 caliber gun seized by RCMP after a recent shooting in Ponoka. (RCMP photo)

A sawed-off .22 caliber gun seized by RCMP after a recent shooting in Ponoka. (RCMP photo)

Ponoka RCMP arrest five after 53 Street shooting

Five people have been arrested after a firearms complaint led to a police pursuit in Ponoka on March 4.

Ponoka RCMP received a report of a shooting around 3:20 p.m. on 53 Street on March 4.

According to an RCMP release dated March 7, the complainant reported that “individuals in a GMC pickup shot a firearm at him several times.”

The complainant was uninjured.

Officers proceeded to the scene and located the suspect vehicle, which quickly fled. The vehicle was followed onto Montana First Nation where the five occupants were arrested after stopping at a residence.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a sawed off .22 caliber rifle, a spent shell casing, a small amount of drugs believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, and a baton-taser.

Journey Okeynan, 20, of Montana First Nation was charged with discharge of a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, five firearms offences, two charges of failing to comply with a probation order, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number and disguise with intent.

Jacqueline Claudette Johnson-Dieter, 48, a resident of Samson First Nation; Cree Lightfoot, 21, from Red Pheasant First nation; Tracy Lightfoot, 47, of Ponoka, and Doris Standingontheroad, 48, of Montana First Nation were all charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and four separate firearms offences.

All five individuals were taken before a justice of the peace.

Okeynan was remanded into custody with a court date on March 10 in Ponoka Provincial Court.

The remaining four were released from custody and have court dates set for March 31, also in Ponoka.

Local NewsNewsPonoka RCMPRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada adds indecency, abortion offences to list of ‘unjust’ historic convictions

Just Posted

A sawed-off .22 caliber gun seized by RCMP after a recent shooting in Ponoka. (RCMP photo)
Ponoka RCMP arrest five after 53 Street shooting

Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating has nominations open for the companies new ‘Because We Care’ campaign. (Bruin’s Plumbing and Heating/Facebook)
Sylvan Lake company hoping for boost in nominations to give a family a free furnace

Atom football coach Nathan Geib from Sylvan Lake won Football Alberta’s atom/ pee wee coach of the year award. (Photo by Sylvan Lake Minor Football)
Sylvan Lake’s Nathan Geib wins atom/ pee wee Coach of the Year

The Bull Riders Canada Finals arrived in Sylvan Lake in 2019, returning in 2022 after the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Bull Riders Canada Finals to return to Sylvan Lake