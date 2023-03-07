Ponoka RCMP arrest five after 53 Street shooting

Five people have been arrested after a firearms complaint led to a police pursuit in Ponoka on March 4.

Ponoka RCMP received a report of a shooting around 3:20 p.m. on 53 Street on March 4.

According to an RCMP release dated March 7, the complainant reported that “individuals in a GMC pickup shot a firearm at him several times.”

The complainant was uninjured.

Officers proceeded to the scene and located the suspect vehicle, which quickly fled. The vehicle was followed onto Montana First Nation where the five occupants were arrested after stopping at a residence.

Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered a sawed off .22 caliber rifle, a spent shell casing, a small amount of drugs believed to be cocaine and methamphetamine, and a baton-taser.

Journey Okeynan, 20, of Montana First Nation was charged with discharge of a firearm with intent, assault with a weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a controlled substance, five firearms offences, two charges of failing to comply with a probation order, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm with a tampered serial number and disguise with intent.

Jacqueline Claudette Johnson-Dieter, 48, a resident of Samson First Nation; Cree Lightfoot, 21, from Red Pheasant First nation; Tracy Lightfoot, 47, of Ponoka, and Doris Standingontheroad, 48, of Montana First Nation were all charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police and four separate firearms offences.

All five individuals were taken before a justice of the peace.

Okeynan was remanded into custody with a court date on March 10 in Ponoka Provincial Court.

The remaining four were released from custody and have court dates set for March 31, also in Ponoka.

Local NewsNewsPonoka RCMPRCMP