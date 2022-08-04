Ponoka RCMP arrest male for weapon offences

Ponoka RCMP have arrested and charged a male with weapons offences after the suspect after a bizarre series of events.

On Friday, July 29, at 9 p.m., Ponoka RCMP received a report that a male suspect had assaulted another male at the Calnash Ag Event Centre after he was observed operating a motor vehicle erratically in the parking lot.

The suspect left in his vehicle only to return 10 minutes later to the Ag Event Centre where RCMP say he was observed shooting two rounds into the air from a firearm from his vehicle.

The suspect left once again, driving on Highway 2A, and proceeded to fire three more rounds in the air from his vehicle while driving.

Ponoka RCMP, along with Wetaskiwin Police Dog Services, located and arrested the suspect near the Aquaplex.

After the arrest, a search of the suspect’s vehicle located a 12-gauge shotgun which was seized by police. The vehicle being driven by the suspect was seized and towed.

The suspect has been charged with careless use of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm/prohibited weapon.

He also received an immediate roadside sanction for impaired operation of a motor vehicle. The accused will be appearing in Ponoka Provincial Court on Sept. 9.

Ponoka RCMP