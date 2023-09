Man wearing body armour, what appeared to be firearm, apprehended

Ponoka RCMP arrested a man Tuesday who appeared to have a gun and was wearing body armour and dressed in fatigues.

Just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, police encountered the man on 48 Avenue and 51 Street and the officer recognized the suspect as having a weapons prohibition order.

The firearm was later identified as a B.B. gun and the suspect remains in custody with charges pending.

