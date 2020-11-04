Ponoka RCMP arrest Red Deer woman for truck theft

Ponoka RCMP have seized a stolen truck, executed warrants and laid charges against a Red Deer woman who had multiple warrants out for her arrest.

Kailyn Diane Verquin, 21, had warrants out of Red Deer, Blackfalds and Sylvan Lake at the time of her arrest.

On Oct. 30 shortly after 9 a.m., an RCMP member not associated to Ponoka, was travelling to work in an unmarked police vehicle when she assisted a female driver in a truck, according to an RCMP news release.

Information was provided to Ponoka RCMP about the incident for follow up. Ponoka RCMP determined that the truck was previously reported stolen, and efforts were launched to locate the truck in Ponoka.

At 10:35 a.m., Ponoka RCMP received a complaint from an alert citizen of an abandoned truck behind 54 St. The responding members determined it was the same truck.

The truck was recovered by the RCMP who contacted the truck’s owner. Investigation revealed that a cheque belonging to the truck owner had been forged and cashed.

RCMP canvassed nearby homes and located the suspect female driver of the truck.

Verquin is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a conveyance and uttering a forged document. She remains in custody.

Ponoka RCMP