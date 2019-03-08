Ponoka RCMP busy with rural property crime

Last week was a busy one for Ponoka RCMP with several break and enter and theft files

Ponoka RCMP have been busy this week dealing with a variety of thefts and break and enter incidents.

Theft of ATV

Ponoka RCMP are investigating the theft of a dark blue Suzuki ATV on March 4.

Police say the incident occurred on Range Road 254 and Township Road 435 at a rural business. The quad was taken from an unlocked garage. There are no witnesses or video surveillance.

Break and enter

On March 4, police say there was a break and enter at a shop on Range Road 254 and Township Road 442.

The residents are unsure if anything has been taken but, video surveillance was obtained and is being reviewed by RCMP. This file remains under investigation.

Vehicle stolen

Ponoka RCMP say an alarm at a rural business March 5 at 1 a.m. alerted them to a break and enter.

The incident occurred on Range Road 255 and Township Road 424. Upon arriving on scene it was noticed the door to the office had been pried open.

Once business representatives arrived, it was discovered that a Chevy Silverado had been stolen but it has GPS in it. The vehicle was later recovered abandoned at Highway 20 and Range Road 31. There are no witnesses or video surveillance.

Items stolen from shed

Ponoka RCMP say a shed was broken into and reported on March 4 at 9 a.m. on Range Road 254 and Township Road 444.

Police say the resident noticed a door opened to the holiday trailer on the property. Nothing was damaged or stolen from the trailer.

It was further discovered that an unlocked shed on the property had been entered and a black Poulin chainsaw, a set of wrenches in separate black boxes were stolen. There are no witnesses or video surveillance.

Unlocked garage entered

Overnight of March 5, Ponoka RCMP say unknown suspects stole keys from an unlocked garage on Range Road 255 and Township Road 424.

Police say they stole two key rings for the old Chevy truck, that doesn’t run, and a quad parked behind the truck. There are no witnesses or video surveillance.

Truck stolen in break and enter

Ponoka RCMP are reviewing security video from a break and enter incident overnight of March 6 on Range Road 261 and Township Road 442.

Unknown suspects entered a man door to the shop by using bolt cutters to remove the door knob, say police.

A 2018 Chevy Tahoe was stolen along with $3,000 from a drawer in the shop, plus a business computer, possibly an HP.

The Tahoe was later recovered by Wetaskiwin RCMP. This file remains under investigation.

If you know have any information on these files, contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS