Stolen property and weapons found at rural property. (RCMP photo)

Ponoka RCMP charge two after executing search warrants

RCMP seek assistance locating individual

On Feb. 16 received information the Ponoka RCMP received information about stolen property being on a rural property near the community.

Officers received search warrants for the property, which was searched between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21 by RCMP officers with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Section and the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit.

According to an RCMP release issued Feb. 22, during the search officers seized Methamphetamine mixed with Fentanyl, and cocaine, firearms, 2,000 rounds of ammunition, blasting caps, a skid steer stolen from a Ponoka gravel pit, a stolen Dodge Ram truck, a trailer with “an obliterated Vehicle Identification Number (VIN),” a car-hauling trailer, and a number of household items including video games and diving equipment.

Ponoka County resident Timothy Shawn Leblance, 35, has been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, altering a VIN number, unauthorized possession of a firearm, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and unsafe storage of firearm.

In addition to Leblanc, Ponoka County resident Amanda Stewart, 27, has also been charged with the same.

A warrant has been issued for Leblanc’s arrest. Stewart has been released from custody pending her next court date March 31 in Ponoka Provincial Court.

Anyone with information regarding Leblanc’s location is asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android devices.

