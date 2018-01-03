Ponoka RCMP chase ends in arrests at gun point

Two men, one woman located after stolen vehicle chase

Ponoka RCMP arrested three individuals at gun point after they attempted to evade arrest.

During the daytime hours on Dec. 31, Ponoka RCMP members were called out to the area of Township 424 and Range Road 264 to investigate a report of a suspicious vehicle that was stuck in a yard.

As police pulled up on the scene, they witnessed the vehicle leaving and attempted a traffic stop. However, the vehicle fled eastbound and, a short time later, was observed southbound on Highway 2 by a member of the Ponoka Integrated Traffic Unit.

Soon after, the vehicle pulled over to the shoulder and three people got out, jumped the guardrail and ran westbound across the ditch then into a nearby wooded area.

The RCMP surrounded the area and were able to apprehend all three suspects at gun point. An investigation found the vehicle and licence plate were both stolen from Wetaskiwin.

Two men — a 42-year-old from Edmonton and a 28-year-old from Alsike — plus a 31-year-old Edmonton women were arrested and face numerous charges including possession of stolen property, evading police, theft of fuel and resisting arrest.

Intoxicated driver

On Dec. 23, a 35 year-old man from Wetaskiwin was placed under arrest after some terrible driving behaviour.

At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an erratic driver on Highway 2 south of Ponoka.

Police located a black Chevrolet Silverado and witnessed the vehicle swerving all over the road and almost hitting oncoming vehicles. Further, the truck nearly hit the ditch multiple times and did eventually strike a mini-van before the vehicle was finally stopped along Highway 2A in front of McDonalds.

An investigation found the driver grossly intoxicated, say police, in addition to an empty mickey bottle of whiskey and pack of twisted tea coolers on the passenger seat, to go along with multiple empty bottles on the floor of the truck. The outside of the vehicle sustained damage to the passenger side fender and side panels.

The man was placed under arrest and taken to the Ponoka RCMP Detachment. A list of charges against him are still pending.

Previous story
Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault
Next story
Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Just Posted

Ponoka RCMP chase ends in arrests at gun point

Two men, one woman located after stolen vehicle chase

Town collecting live Christmas trees beginning next week

Tree collection begins on Jan. 8 in Sylvan Lake

2018 budget to be approved at next meeting of council

The proposed budget can be viewed in its entirety online

Photos: Happy New Year on the lake

Sylvan’s fireworks display last night brought out crowds

Alberta’s Gord Bamford releases Neon Smoke album January

Bamford happy to be back on Canadian turf

Coutts border officers seize 21 kgs suspected cocaine

A commercial semi driver from Calgary was arrested and charged

Wrongfully imprisoned B.C. man denies allegations of assault

Ivan Henry files response to civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted five women

Case against former hostage Joshua Boyle adjourned until Monday

Boyle faces charges including sexual assault, assault and forcible confinement.

Bower’s team and family to pay tribute to late goalie

Bower’s grandson and Leafs president Shanahan to pay tribute to late goalie

Cabbie kicks out teen in freezing weather: mother

A spokesperson from Yellow Cab was not immediately available for comment

Multiple New Year’s Eve rescues in B.C.

Two boys, one skier, OK following separate rescues in southern Interior

Volunteers rush to help beached whale

Dozens raced to a Nova Scotia beach on New Year’s Day to help return a stranded pilot whale back to sea

South Korea offers talks with North on Olympic co-operation

South Korea offered high-level talks with rival North Korea to find ways to cooperate on next month’s Winter Olympics

Canada takes on Switzerland in quarterfinal matchup

Healthy roster, mind games and Steenbergen all things to look for v. Switzerland

Most Read