Ponoka RCMP investigate armed robbery

On Nov. 11, 2020 the Reddi Mart in Ponoka was the victim of a robbery. Ponoka RCMP are actively investigating and seeking public assistance to identify the male responsible.

At 3:08 p.m., Ponoka RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at the business. A multi unit response ensued, including members from Traffic Services and Maskwacis RCMP.

The suspect male involved in the armed robbery was alleged to have a knife and bear spray. He demanded money, and fled on foot with cash and cigarettes. Police Dog Services was deployed, but the male was not located.

The male suspect is described as:5’7” (approximately), 150 lbs, with an average build.

His forehead appeared brown and his hair was dark brown but not black, and looked as if it had been recently cut

He was wearing a dark hat, a hoodie with an Under Armor logo, a neck warmer as a mask, black track pants, square blue sunglasses, grey sneakers and orange gloves.

“The Ponoka RCMP is asking for public assistance in identifying the suspect involved in this investigation. If you have any information about this occurrence, please contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com ( http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

– Submitted by Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP