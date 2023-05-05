The Ponoka RCMP are investigating an early-hours shooting on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Ponoka RCMP are investigating an early-hours shooting on May 5. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Ponoka RCMP investigate shooting

Officers from the Ponoka RCMP detachment are investigating an early morning shooting which occurred near 57 Avenue on May 5.

Shortly before 3 a.m., officers received a report of a shooting. On arrival, a 39-year-old Ponoka resident was located with “what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” according to a media release.

The individual was transported to hospital and remains in critical, but stable, condition.

Despite the investigation still being in its early stages, officers believe the attack to have been targeted.

As of press time, officers don’t know how many suspects or the type of vehicle they fled the scene in.

The Ponoka RCMP is looking for any information the public may have about this crime.

The detachment can be contacted at 403-783-4471.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Alberta Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips mobile phone app available on Apple and Android devices.

Another option is to report non-emergent crimes online, using the RCMP app which is also available on all devices.

