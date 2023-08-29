Ponoka RCMP investigate stabbings

On Aug. 27 at 8:30 p.m., Ponoka RCMP received reports of a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 2A north of Ponoka.

Officers located two males suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Police believe the crash occurred due to an altercation within the moving vehicle.

Both males were transported to hospital where they remain in stable condition. Ponoka RCMP arrested one occupant, however, he was later released without charges.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.

If you have information about this incident or those responsible, call Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471 .

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐8477 (TIPS), online at www.tipsubmit.com or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).