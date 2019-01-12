Ponoka RCMP investigate theft and break and enter files

Ponoka RCMP investigated several mischief and break and enter files along with thefts in Ponoka

On Jan. 3 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a mischief call at a business along 50th Avenue in Ponoka.

The business had been spray painted along with a couple other buildings in the same area. No suspects or witnesses. This file remains open for further investigation.

Shoplifter

On Jan. 4 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a complaint of shoplifting in progress at a store along Highway 2A.

An immediate patrol was made and the suspect was gone on arrival with two bottles of Rockstar energy drinks. The man was described as Caucasian, six feet tall with a shaved head.

He was wearing a blue jean jacket. The complainant followed the male to 55th Street where he was last seen on foot heading behind the apartment buildings into the alley. The suspect had been seen in the store before. The complainant was advised to call RCMP immediately if he returns at anytime. File still under investigation.

Theft of liquor

On Jan. 4 the Ponoka RCMP responded immediately to a complaint of theft of $115.00 of liquor from a liquor store on 54th Street. The man, described as being First Nations was gone on arrival. He was described as having scars on his face, a medium build and short hair.

He was wearing a grey hoodie and was last seen on foot southbound in the alley behind Fas Gas along Hwy 2A. Upon further investigation, and a still photo obtained by video surveillance, a 22-year-old Maskwacis male has been charged with theft under and will appear in court Jan. 25.

Theft of liquor

On Jan. 5 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a complaint of theft of liquor from a liquor store along 50th Street.

The complainant had witnessed two men get into a silver Ford Explorer and leave northbound on 50 Street. The first man was described as large with a black jacket and the second male was wearing a grey sweater.

After further investigation and the viewing of video surveillance pictures, one man was arrested and faces numerous charges also out of Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin.

Break and enter

On Jan. 6 the Ponoka RCMP responded to a commercial alarm at a hair salon along 50 Street.

Patrols were made in the area while on route and no suspects were located. Once on scene, lag bolts from the windows above the stairs at the rear entrance where noticed laying on the stairs.

The cash drawer inside was open. A small amount of change was missing from the cash drawer. No suspects, witnesses or video surveillance. This file is still under investigation.

