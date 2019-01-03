Ponoka RCMP investigate thefts and break-ins

In one file, suspects entered a home and stole the keys to a vehicle while the homeowner was inside

Crime files in Ponoka County showed that suspects are willing to go to extreme lengths to steal items.

One investigation shows what suspects will do to steal fuel. On Dec. 24 at about 1 a.m. two suspects break into a rural building on Range Road 252 and Township Road 431A.

Ponoka RCMP say the two men smashed in two windows and used bolt cutters to cut the window’s bars and gain access to the building.

The individuals were wearing dark clothing, gloves and face masks and while they were captured on video surveillance, police say the footage isn’t clear enough to identify the suspects. There were some definite features though.

“One suspect was wearing a distinctive patterned shoulder bag and the other was wearing a jacket with a small indistinctive patch on the sleeve,” say police.

Mounties patrolled the area and found two cameras and a light were damaged. The file is under investigation.

Fuel theft

Again on Dec. 24, this time around 8:20 p.m. video surveillance on a construction site shows suspects stole some fuel.

“…video surveillance on the construction site shows a white GMC pickup covered in mud at the location with two males wearing coveralls inside,” say police.

A security company contacted RCMP about the incident, which occurred at Range Road 274 and Township Road 415A.

“(Mounties) made immediate patrols to the site and the vehicle was gone on arrival,” say police.

The file is under investigation.

Vehicle theft while person in home

At about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, suspects entered an occupied home and stole the keys to a truck.

Police are searching for a grey 2008 Dodge Ram from a home on Range Road 260 and Township Road 422. Ponoka RCMP say that the resident did not hear anyone enter the home at the time.

There are no suspects or witnesses and the file remains open.

Ponoka County maps show Range and Township Roads

Read More: OnStar helps locate stolen truck

Passport and jewelry stolen

One person’s passport, purse and jewelry were stolen from a home on Dec. 23.

Police say the incident occurred between the hours of 12:30 and 8:30 p.m. at a home on Range Road 260 and Township Road 422.

There are no witnesses or video surveillance and the file remains under investigation.

Attempted entry into home

A pickaxe was used in an attempt to gain entry to a home on Range Road 260 and Township Road 422.

The incident occurred Dec. 23 between 5 and 10 p.m. The pick axe was left at the scene. There are no witnesses or video surveillance and the file remains under investigation.



jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter