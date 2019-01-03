Ponoka RCMP investigate thefts and break-ins

In one file, suspects entered a home and stole the keys to a vehicle while the homeowner was inside

Crime files in Ponoka County showed that suspects are willing to go to extreme lengths to steal items.

One investigation shows what suspects will do to steal fuel. On Dec. 24 at about 1 a.m. two suspects break into a rural building on Range Road 252 and Township Road 431A.

Ponoka RCMP say the two men smashed in two windows and used bolt cutters to cut the window’s bars and gain access to the building.

The individuals were wearing dark clothing, gloves and face masks and while they were captured on video surveillance, police say the footage isn’t clear enough to identify the suspects. There were some definite features though.

“One suspect was wearing a distinctive patterned shoulder bag and the other was wearing a jacket with a small indistinctive patch on the sleeve,” say police.

Mounties patrolled the area and found two cameras and a light were damaged. The file is under investigation.

Fuel theft

Again on Dec. 24, this time around 8:20 p.m. video surveillance on a construction site shows suspects stole some fuel.

“…video surveillance on the construction site shows a white GMC pickup covered in mud at the location with two males wearing coveralls inside,” say police.

A security company contacted RCMP about the incident, which occurred at Range Road 274 and Township Road 415A.

“(Mounties) made immediate patrols to the site and the vehicle was gone on arrival,” say police.

The file is under investigation.

Vehicle theft while person in home

At about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, suspects entered an occupied home and stole the keys to a truck.

Police are searching for a grey 2008 Dodge Ram from a home on Range Road 260 and Township Road 422. Ponoka RCMP say that the resident did not hear anyone enter the home at the time.

There are no suspects or witnesses and the file remains open.

Ponoka County maps show Range and Township Roads

Read More: OnStar helps locate stolen truck

Passport and jewelry stolen

One person’s passport, purse and jewelry were stolen from a home on Dec. 23.

Police say the incident occurred between the hours of 12:30 and 8:30 p.m. at a home on Range Road 260 and Township Road 422.

There are no witnesses or video surveillance and the file remains under investigation.

Attempted entry into home

A pickaxe was used in an attempt to gain entry to a home on Range Road 260 and Township Road 422.

The incident occurred Dec. 23 between 5 and 10 p.m. The pick axe was left at the scene. There are no witnesses or video surveillance and the file remains under investigation.


jeff.heyden-kaye@ponokanews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Three Wetaskiwin-area suspects face 52 charges after guns and drugs seized
Next story
Blackfalds RCMP investigate commercial B & E with a shot fired

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake fashion designer preparing for fashion show in Vancouver

Sally Sandusky is working with Raw Artists for her upcoming show

China just landed on the far side of the moon

Scientists have already declared China’s ambitions to send nuclear-powered rockets into space

Blackfalds RCMP investigate commercial B & E with a shot fired

Two suspects entered Burnt Lake gas station and attempted to gain access to the ATM

Ponoka RCMP investigate thefts and break-ins

In one file, suspects entered a home and stole the keys to a vehicle while the homeowner was inside

Blackfalds RCMP officer and single mom passes away after battle with breast cancer

GoFundMe set up for Officer Jamie Carswell’s son Lincoln

Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Possibly the most Canadian thing you’ll see all year

Ponoka RCMP searching for missing pregnant First Nations woman

Police say 24-year-old Nikita Rabbit went missing around the Centennial Centre Jan. 2

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller among Golden Globe presenters

Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will host the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards

New Congress, same old impasse over Trump’s wall

The new Congress convenes Thursday with Democrats and leader Nancy Pelosi taking majority control of the House

Apple warning of weak sales in China sends US stocks sinking

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points about an hour into trading

Most Read