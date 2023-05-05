Ponoka RCMP investigates home invasion

The Ponoka RCMP detachment is investigating a home invasion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Officers from the Ponoka RCMP detachment are investigating a home invasion which took place in the early morning hours of May 4.

Around 5:40 a.m., officers from the Ponoka RCMP detachment received a report of the home invasion which had occurred on 58 Avenue in Ponoka.

Subsequent investigation revealed that an unknown suspect, or suspects, entered the home through an open kitchen window.

Several items were stolen including a wallet and keys. On departing the residence, the suspect left in the homeowner’s vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a dark brown 2018 Buick Enclave with Alberta licence plate number CDN 9295.

As the RCMP investigates the theft, the Ponoka RCMP would like to caution homeowners to be aware of security risks caused by leaving ground-floor windows open during the summer months.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4471.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Alberta Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.p3tips.com, or via the P3 Tips app available on Apple and Android mobile devices.

Another option to report non-urgent crime online is by using the RCMP mobile app.

Editor’s Note: This story was updated to clarify the home invasion took place on May 4, not May 5.

