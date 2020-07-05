Ponoka RCMP lay charges following home invasion

33-year-old man who arrived on bicycle is in custody

Ponoka RCMP have taken a male into custody following what appears to be a random home invasion.

At 7:07 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a 911 call. An elderly male said he was home alone when he answered a knock at the door.

He let an unknown male in and the suspect stole items from his home, pushed the homeowner down, took a knife and cut the phone cord. He left on a bicycle.

The homeowner was taken to hospital, where he was treated and released.

Following this incident, other complaints were received in relation to the suspect, including that he made unsuccessful threats to steal a vehicle.

At 7:49 p.m., responding to public tips, RCMP located and arrested the male without incident. The silver bike he was riding has been seized and investigation is ongoing to determine if it was stolen.

“We appreciate the proactive efforts of the citizens in Ponoka who alerted the RCMP with information pertaining to this wrongdoer. This collaborative effort with police helped to facilitate the timely capture of this male,” said Sgt. Erin St-Cyr of the Ponoka RCMP.

“This is a reminder that although we have a community where neighbours watch out for each other, we need to remain vigilant about keeping our doors locked and watching for suspicious people and activity.”

A 33-year-old male will be charged with robbery, assault causing bodily harm and other offences.

Ponoka RCMP