Ponoka RCMP lay drug trafficking charges after traffic stop

A traffic stop netted Ponoka RCMP investigators with a wide array of opioid drugs.

A Ponoka RCMP officer was making patrols June 3 at 1:30 a.m. east of Ponoka on Highway 53 near Range Road 240 when a suspicious vehicle was stopped by police.

“He conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle and while investigating the driver, observed drugs in various areas of the vehicle,” say police.

The 30-year-old female driver, and lone occupant, was arrested and a large amount of drugs were found. Among the drugs are believed to be fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone, heroin and other opioids.

Kelly Manson, of no fixed address, has been charged by Ponoka RCMP with nine charges including seven relating to drug trafficking. Two charges have been laid for failing to comply with a condition of a recognizance as Manson is facing charges out of Lacombe and was on a release with conditions.

Kelly Manson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Wetaskiwin, via CCTV, on June 5 at 9:30 a.m.