Ponoka RCMP looking for missing 19-year-old woman

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre Feb. 26

Ponoka RCMP are searching for a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing Feb. 26 at about 8 p.m. in the area of the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

“It is believed that Manderville may be in the Lacombe or Sylvan Lake area,” say police.

She is described as 5’7” tall, 134 lbs with short brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Alyssa Manderville, contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

Previous story
Campaigner fined $15,000 in UCP leadership race
Next story
‘Empire’ producers cut Smollett from season’s last episodes

Just Posted

Freezing temperatures in Sylvan Lake put damper on Winterfest

Only two vendors braved the cold for Family Fun at the Lake on Feb. 23

Sylvan Lake volunteers lend a hand at Canada Winter Games

Dave Dale and Dick Swarbrick were two volunteers from Sylvan Lake to help out at the Canada Games

Sylvan Lake’s postponed Polar Bear Dip a success

The event on Feb. 23 raised $22,536 for about 12 different local charities.

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Peewee B Lakers take series over Eckville

The Lakers met the Peewee Eagles Feb. 22-24 for a series of playoff games.

Cold expected to linger into March, The Weather Network

The Weather Network says to expect cold temperatures to continue before giving away to spring

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Ponoka RCMP looking for missing 19-year-old woman

Police say Alyssa Manderville went missing from the Ponoka Centennial Centre Feb. 26

WATCH: Members of Canada’s National Women’s Under-18 hockey team reunite at RDC

Female hockey athletes played road hockey during Canada Winter Games

Alberta rail plan results from oil curtailment plan mistakes, Husky execs say

Province imposed production quotas designed to keep 325,000 barrels per day off the market

Wilson-Raybould warns she still can’t tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office is accused of pressuring Wilson-Raybould

Lower gas prices help Canada’s inflation rate slow to 1.4% in January

Excluding gasoline, the agency said inflation was 2.1 per cent last month

Most Read