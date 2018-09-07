Ponoka RCMP on lookout for suspicious activity in rural area

Police looking for man driving a stolen cube van with Edmonton Fast Freight Service Friday morning

Ponoka RCMP are on the lookout for a man driving a stolen vehicle and scoping out rural properties.

Police say the man was seen this Friday morning at about 8:10 a.m. looking into outbuildings on Range Road 274 and Township Road 442.

He left the area southbound on Range Road 253.

The unknown man is said to be wearing a black button up shirt, gloves, toque and sunglasses over top, looking into outbuildings in the area.

He is driving a white cube van with Edmonton Fast Freight Service decals on the side. That van was reported stolen out of Wetaskiwin, say police. The operator of the cube van had come from Edmonton where it was subsequently stolen.

Mounties attended the scene but could not locate it.

Police advise that if members of the public do see the vehicle to call 911 or the Ponoka RCMP complaint line at 403-783-4471. Do not approach the cube van, say police.

The incident is considered to be “in progress.”