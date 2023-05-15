The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. Ponoka RCMP provides details behind recent shelter-in-place order. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The Ponoka RCMP has released details surrounding the chain of events which resulted in a shelter-in-place order for parts of Maskwacis and Ponoka County at the beginning of May.

Officers first became aware of problems when a report of shots fired at a vehicle reached Maskawcis RCMP on May 3. After a subsequent investigation, the RCMP issued a warrant for the arrest of Zachary Dylan Littlechild, 30.

Four days later, on May 7, the Maskawcis RCMP received a complaint of an assault where someone had aimed a firearm at the victim.

Neighbouring detachments were alerted by Maskwacis with a description of the suspect and a possible suspect vehicle.

A short time later, an officer with the Wetaskiwin RCMP located the vehicle and witnessed it turn onto Highway 611. The officer initiated a pursuit during which a firearm was discharged at officers.

The suspect vehicle rolled on Range Road 250 south of Highway 52, ending the pursuit. While the driver was located and arrested, the passenger fled the area on foot.

RCMP officers issued a shelter-in-place advisory to residents and called in assistance from the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Air Services, Police Dog Service, as well as extra officers from surrounding detachments.

Around 9:30 a.m. on May 8, a resident called in a report of a suspicious person in the area; Ponoka RCMP officers responded and conducted the arrest, seizing a firearm from the suspect in the process.

Stephen Brad Erminskin, 38, of Maskwacis, has been charged with:

-possession of a firearm in a vehicle,

-possession of property over $5,000,

-dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

-flight from a peace officer,

-and three counts of possession of a prohibited firearm while prohibited.

Erminskin was remanded into custody until his court date on May 16 at the Alberta Court of Justice in Wetaskiwin.

Zachary Dylan Littlechild, 30, of Maskwacis has been charged with:

-flight from a peace officer,

-two counts of assault,

-three counts of pointing a firearm,

-two counts of uttering threats,

-using a firearm while committing an indictable offence,

-removing or defacing a serial number from a firearm,

-obstructing a peace officer

-possessing a firearm knowingly obtained by crime,

-possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm,

-possession of a firearm in a vehicle,

-possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon without a licence,

-discharging a firearm with intent,

-careless use of a firearm,

-and failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Littlechild was also remanded into custody, with his next court date set for June 6, 2023.

