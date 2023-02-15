Ponoka RCMP receive report of shooting threat against local school

Valentine’s Day evening at 8:14 p.m., Ponoka RCMP received a report that someone threatened to bring a firearm to a local school. RCMP believe the threat was made against the Ponoka Secondary Campus.

Ponoka RCMP deployed officers to investigate the threat and school officials cancelled classes at the Ponoka Secondary Campus for Feb. 15.

“The RCMP takes any threat to the safety of students and schools very seriously,” says Sgt. Erin St-Cyr of the Ponoka RCMP.

In their investigation police determined that the original threats reported had been taken out of context and after following up with the originator of the threat have concluded that no offence has been committed and there is no threat to the community.