Ponoka RCMP search for missing 20-year-old

Police say the 20-year-old Aboriginal man went missing March 5

  • Mar. 7, 2019 9:52 a.m.
  • News

Ponoka RCMP ask the public’s assistance in locating 20-year-old Joseph Jack Desjarlais.

Desjarlais was last seen on March 5 around 6 p.m., at the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

Police describe Desjarlais as an Aboriginal man, at 6 feet tall, weighing 286 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing navy blue hoodie and grey sweat pants

If you know the whereabouts of Joseph Jack Desjarlais contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS

Previous story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister
Next story
Innisfail RCMP arrest male in connection with stolen vehicle

Just Posted

$14,000 grant to help Catholic school students in Sylvan Lake

RDCRS recently recieved a grant for $14,548 to be used for Sylvan Lake schools

Chances to volunteer at Sylvan Lake Habitat build begin

The first volunteer build will be held on March 15 with the Mayor’s Build

Sylvan Lake’s Winter Village planter contest helps spread awareness

March is Polycystic Kidney Disease Awareness month

Sylvan Lake resident shares self-love journey through boudoir photos with ileostomy bag

Lindsay Percy did a boudoir photo shoot with Erika Fetterly to her confidence after cancer

Sylvan Lake’s Graham Parsons honoured in New York City

Ice Hockey in Harlem awarded Parsons and the Sylvan Lake Hockey Camp the Community Partner Award

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Three face charges after Red Deer RCMP seize drugs, guns, cash in biggest drug bust in Red Deer history

Police seize cocaine, fentanyl, ketamine, meth, guns, $61,000 plus in Canadian currency

Scientists warn of ecosystem consequences for proposed B.C. seal hunt

Pacific Balance Pinniped Society wants the DFO to expand Indigenous harvesting rights to commercial sales

Innisfail RCMP arrest male in connection with stolen vehicle

Carson Bennett Yarbrough, 18, of Innisfail, has been charged

Lacombe Police prevent overdose, charge man with 9 counts

Carfentanyl discovered after man attempts to evade LPS

Ponoka RCMP search for missing 20-year-old

Police say the 20-year-old Aboriginal man went missing March 5

Over $50k in equipment stolen from Leduc warehouse: police

Leduc RCMP investigation break and enter to warehouse

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Most Read