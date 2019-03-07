Ponoka RCMP search for missing 20-year-old

Ponoka RCMP ask the public’s assistance in locating 20-year-old Joseph Jack Desjarlais.

Desjarlais was last seen on March 5 around 6 p.m., at the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

Police describe Desjarlais as an Aboriginal man, at 6 feet tall, weighing 286 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing navy blue hoodie and grey sweat pants

If you know the whereabouts of Joseph Jack Desjarlais contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS