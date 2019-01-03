Ponoka RCMP searching for missing pregnant First Nations woman

Ponoka RCMP say 24-year-old Nikita Rabbit went missing around the Centennial Centre Jan. 2. She may be in Ponoka, Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin. RCMP photo

Ponoka RCMP are searching for a pregnant First Nations woman who went missing near the Centennial Centre for Mental Health and Brain Injury.

Police say 24-year-old Nikita Rabbit was last seen around the Centennial Centre Jan. 2 at about 2 p.m. She is believed to be in one of three communities: Ponoka, Maskwacis or Wetaskiwin.

Rabbit is described as First Nations, 5’8” tall, weighing 200 pounds and about six months pregnant. She has long, brown hair with blonde hair colouring and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of Nikita Rabbit, contact the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472, or your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.