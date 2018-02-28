Ponoka RCMP seek identity of hit and run driver

Motorist pulls out of a parking lot at IGA and sideswipes parked vehicle and continues on

Ponoka RCMP seek the public’s assistance locating an older woman driving this black Dodge pickup. Police say she sideswiped a parked vehicle at the Hamilton’s IGA in January. Photo submitted

Ponoka RCMP are looking for an older driver who allegedly sideswiped a parked vehicle and didn’t stop.

Police say the incident occurred Jan. 9 at about noon at the Hamilton’s IGA parking lot. The individual is seen in camera surveillance walking to a black Dodge pickup with her face covered by the collar of her coat. She had just left IGA.

As she was pulling out of the parking spot the video shows the pickup making contact with a Dodge truck parked right next to it.

“The suspect female does not slow down and continues out of the parking lot,” say police.

If you have information, please call the Ponoka RCMP at 403-783-4472. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.