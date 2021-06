Organizers are considering later dates in 2021

An event photo from the 2019 Ponoka Stampede. (Black Press file photo).

The Ponoka Stampede is being postponed due to COVID-19.

Organizers announced on the Ponoka Stampede Facebook page: “With the uncertainty surrounding the current pandemic-related restrictions, the Ponoka Stampede has made the difficult decision to postpone the 2021 Ponoka Stampede.”

The stampede’s board of directors are working with key stakeholders to establish possible later 2021 dates.

Ticket holders will be contacted by mid June.

Rodeo