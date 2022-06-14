Ponoka Stampede’s Cattle Raffle not just for ranchers

The winner walks away with 50-bred heifers or $75k

A fan favourite at the Ponoka Stampede every year is the ever-popular Cattle Raffle, where one lucky winner walks away with their choice of 50 bred heifers or a $75,000 cash prize.

With no Stampede for the last two years, director Terry Jones said they’re hoping to sell a lot of tickets during the Stampede, adding it makes a great Father’s Day gift.

Fans from all over purchase tickets each year and it’s a great fundraising event for the Stampede association, raising over $1 million since it began, with the proceeds going to improvements on the grounds.

Tickets are $50 each, with a total of 5,000 chances to win up for grabs. Sales start in December and usually sell out within the first few days of Stampede action.

The local community tends to get really involved with the raffle, whether it’s buying tickets, getting friends and relatives in on the raffle or working to help sell tickets.

The 50 pasture bred Black Angus heifers were purchased at were purchased at Vold Jones Vold Auction. The Bulls were donated by Atlasta Angus ranched, owned by Brian and Judy Sutter.

The 10 finalists will be drawn on each day from June 28 to July 3. 59 finalists receive $50 each. 60 finalists go in to the first place draw on July 3.

Tickets can be purchased online at ponokastampede.com or at Jones Boys Saddlery and Western Wear (in Ponoka or in Red Deer), Ponoka Co-Op Oils, Ponoka Vet Clinic, Vold Jones Vold Auction, Trouw Nutrition, Cline Agro Service and Ponoka Fertilizer up until June 27.

During Stampede week, raffle tickets can be purchased in front of the main grandstand during each rodeo performance or at Jones Boys.

