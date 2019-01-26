Ponoka woman charged in stolen vehicles case near Hanna

Three people were charged in the incident that involved two stolen vehicles and shots fired

A Ponoka woman was among two others charged in a stolen vehicles incident near Hanna.

Hanna RCMP were notified on Jan. 17 at about 1:25 a.m by Brooks RCMP that a truck refused to stop for police and was believed to be heading to Hanna.

“Hanna Detachment then began receiving complaints about the same vehicle attempting to steal fuel at rural locations,” say police. “The last location was in the Scapa, Alta. area where a second truck was stolen out of a garage.”

The situation became quite tense.

Residents tracked the vehicles to a rural location where one truck was attempting to pull another truck from being stuck. It was at this point that a resident fired two shots in the air in an effort to stop an altercation with the suspects.

“Police arrived on scene shortly after, at which time two males and one female were arrested. Both trucks were located at the scene. And several property items believed to be stolen were also recovered,” say police.

All three are charged with two counts of possession of property over $5,000, break and enter to commit an offence, and theft under $5,000.

The charged are: Angela Lewis (19), Ponoka; Jesse James Den Hollander (36), Sherwood Park and Jimmy Delane Morsette (30), Red Deer.

Court dates:

The men are also charged with breaching conditions and both have been remanded in custody while the woman has been released with a promise to appear in court.

Morsette has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Hanna on Feb. 8.

Den Hollander has been remanded into custody and will be appearing in Provincial Court in Hanna on April 23.

Lewis was released from custody on promise to appear and is set to appear in Hanna Provincial Court on Feb. 27.

The RCMP would like to thank the residents as their assistance is what resulted in the arrests. The RCMP would also like to caution people to not approach or pursue persons suspected of criminal activity due to the potential danger.

