(Facebook photo/Wolf Creek Golf Resort)

(Facebook photo/Wolf Creek Golf Resort)

Ponoka’s Wolf Creek Golf Resort gets new owners

Wolf Creek Golf Resort in Ponoka has been acquired by an Ontario-based company called GolfNorth Properties.

GolfNorth operates 40 properties in Canada, from B.C. to Nova Scotia. They took over operations of Wolf Creek and the purchase includes the Old Course, the Links Course and lodgings.

“GolfNorth is very happy to have a foothold in Alberta, and we wish to extend a warm welcome to members and players alike. We’ve met with principal staff members, and want to welcome them to the GolfNorth family as well,” said Shawn Eavns GolfNorth president.

“We’re thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be the stewards of these two excellent golf courses for years to come.”

The resort was placed into receivership proceedings by way of a Court of King’s Bench order on Oct. 13, 2022. The previous owners had been looking for investors or buyers for “some time” before the mortgage company “lost faith” in their ability to find one.

The mortgage company, through the receiver MNP, put the 36-hole course and RV park up for sale by tender last fall, former resort president Ryan Vold explained in a letter on Oct. 18.

For more information on the purchase or to book tee times for the upcoming season, check out golfnorth.ca.

centralalbertaGolf

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada’s Einarson drops 8-3 decision to Germany at women’s worlds curling playdowns
Next story
CAEP gets more provincial support for workforce development

Just Posted

The Sylvan Lake Wranglers became HJHL North Division champions on Saturday after beating the Airdrie Thunder in the division finals. They'll now play Okotoks for the league title beginning on Thursday. (Photo by Sylvan Lake Wranglers/ Facebook)
Sylvan Lake Wranglers heading to HJHL finals

Map of the Palm Cove area. (photo provided from the Lacombe County agenda)
Palm Cove development costs and the Sylvan Lake area Structure Plan discussed by Lacombe County

Jennifer Goodall hands over money from 100 Women Who Care to Executive Director of Community Partners Donna Ellerby. From the left Jennifer Goodall and Donna Ellerby. Sarah Baker/Black Press photo.
Community Partners accepts cheque for $5300 from Sylvan Lake 100 Women Who Care

Stock photo Sylvan Lake RCMP detachment taken August 2022. Photo by Michaela Ludwig.
Sylvan Lake RCMP hosted a town hall