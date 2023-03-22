Ponoka’s Wolf Creek Golf Resort gets new owners

Wolf Creek Golf Resort in Ponoka has been acquired by an Ontario-based company called GolfNorth Properties.

GolfNorth operates 40 properties in Canada, from B.C. to Nova Scotia. They took over operations of Wolf Creek and the purchase includes the Old Course, the Links Course and lodgings.

“GolfNorth is very happy to have a foothold in Alberta, and we wish to extend a warm welcome to members and players alike. We’ve met with principal staff members, and want to welcome them to the GolfNorth family as well,” said Shawn Eavns GolfNorth president.

“We’re thrilled to have been given the opportunity to be the stewards of these two excellent golf courses for years to come.”

The resort was placed into receivership proceedings by way of a Court of King’s Bench order on Oct. 13, 2022. The previous owners had been looking for investors or buyers for “some time” before the mortgage company “lost faith” in their ability to find one.

The mortgage company, through the receiver MNP, put the 36-hole course and RV park up for sale by tender last fall, former resort president Ryan Vold explained in a letter on Oct. 18.

For more information on the purchase or to book tee times for the upcoming season, check out golfnorth.ca.

centralalbertaGolf