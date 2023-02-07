John Lindman and Norm Downey driving a wagon with Murray and Doris Lindman on horseback. Photo courtesy of Sylvan Lake Archives

Pony rides, trail rides and a merry-go-round

There are at least three different brief accounts of the existence of riding academies in Sylvan Lake in the 1940s.

The late John Lindman told of an academy that consisted of a merry-go-round and trail rides, first located north of the present Seniors’ Lodge and later in other locations where land could be rented.

The merry-go-round was a post pounded into the ground with six arms sticking out and a Shetland pony attached to each one.

The cost was 10 cents a ride for several turns around the circle.

The trail rides on the ‘big horses’ traveled east down what is now 47 Ave., across Hwy. 20 and then south to the Lindman farm, a rest, and then back the way they came.

Molly Lindman noted, “For 16 years, we kept some 40 head of horses for the Sylvan Lake Riding Academy, owned by Leonard Day of Edmonton.”

Roy Mattson remembers a Mr. Bill Sharpe, whose house and barn were located where the Marina Mall is today, supplying ponies for rides along the beach between the ‘Prom’ (Sweet Home on the Lake today) and the present-day marina.

Most of the ponies he used were descended from the mine ponies in Nordegg and were well-behaved and quiet – just right for children.

An interesting note here is that after the tourist season ended, Mr. Sharpe loaned his horses to farm kids for the winter to care for and ride to school.

The kids thought this was a good deal and so did the horses as they were much loved and even shared school lunches — especially apples and peanut butter sandwiches.

Pat Ammeter remembers Sylvan Lake having two riding academies — one being the Day’s academy that John Lindman spoke of and another, run by the Dorchester family of chuck wagon fame, which was at one time located at the present-day marina site.

A quote from M.J. Herder relates, “I’m sure the horses were smarter than we were. They moved as slowly as possible when we left the stable, but if a drop of rain appeared on their hides, they ran for home as fast as possible. That was when you had the ride of your life!”

Excerpts from Recollections Beyond Reflections

Bunny Virtue, Sylvan Lake & District Archives

