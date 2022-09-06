Possible sighting of stabbing suspect on Saskatchewan First Nation

A notice sent through Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system says investigators have received a report of a possible sighting of a man on the James Smith Cree Nation who is a suspect in a mass stabbing.

Anyone in the area is advised to seek immediate shelter or shelter in place.

Myles Sanderson is one of the accused in a deadly stabbing spree that happened northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend.

RCMP have said his brother, Damien Sanderson, who had also been a suspect, was found dead Monday in the area with injuries that were not believed to be self-inflicted.

Police have previously said Myles Sanderson could be in Regina and may have been injured.

Including Damien Sanderson, 11 people have died.