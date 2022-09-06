Myles Sanderson, seen in a police handout photo, is described by police as six-foot-one and 240 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say Sanderson, who has a violent criminal record and is considered dangerous, remains on the loose, but he may be injured. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Saskatchewan RCMP, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Possible sighting of stabbing suspect on Saskatchewan First Nation

A notice sent through Saskatchewan’s emergency alert system says investigators have received a report of a possible sighting of a man on the James Smith Cree Nation who is a suspect in a mass stabbing.

Anyone in the area is advised to seek immediate shelter or shelter in place.

Myles Sanderson is one of the accused in a deadly stabbing spree that happened northeast of Saskatoon over the weekend.

RCMP have said his brother, Damien Sanderson, who had also been a suspect, was found dead Monday in the area with injuries that were not believed to be self-inflicted.

Police have previously said Myles Sanderson could be in Regina and may have been injured.

Including Damien Sanderson, 11 people have died.

Past drug, alcohol use had caused stabbing suspect to lose mind: parole document
Eckville Historical Society gauging interest in museum

