People sit at the Ryerson University campus in Toronto, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Post-secondary students are paying the same or more tuition compared to last year, including fees for inaccessible facilities as many take classes online. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Post-secondary students paying for inaccessible services as they study online

Canadian Federation of Students says the fees are an added burden on young people

The Canadian Federation of Students is crying foul over fees post-secondary institutions are charging for services and facilities students can’t use.

With classes having moved online due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many students aren’t on campuses to visit libraries and athletic centres, if they’re even open.

The federation’s deputy chairperson Nicole Brayiannis says the fees are an added burden on young people who have been left behind throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The federation is calling on the federal government to provide immediate financial support for post-secondary students.

Universities Canada spokeswoman Brenna Baggs says universities need to be well-resourced to sustain their long-term ability to serve and educate students.

Baggs says the hope is that facilities and services are going to be up and running again in the next semester or the year after.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BREAKING: Ponoka kidnapping suspect at large, two others charged

Just Posted

Alberta shifting to ‘targeted approach’ to asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

Alberta’s central zone down to 29 active cases

BREAKING: Ponoka kidnapping suspect at large, two others charged

Charges laid against three individuals after Sept. 7 incident

COVID-19: Central zone cases down to 32 Wednesday

No active cases in some central Alberta communities

PHOTOS: High School Rodeo action

AHRA D2 Battle River High School Rodeo was held at in Ponoka Sept. 12 and 13

Active cases down in central zone Tuesday

No active cases in some local municipalities

Notley to stay on as Alberta NDP leader for 2023 provincial election

The NDP took almost all of Edmonton but few seats outside of the city

B.C. driver charged for allegedly speeding while sleeping in Tesla near Ponoka

Incident took place in July

B.C., Alberta sending nearly 300 fire personnel by Friday to help battle wildfires in Oregon

Some 230 firefighters, most from British Columbia but including a number from Alberta, will be deployed Friday

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Intoxicated male arrested by Ponoka RCMP passes away after fall

Incident remains under investigation by ASIRT

Breton RCMP activate Search and Rescue to locate four overdue adults

Four adults found safely near the North Saskatchewan River.

‘Everything comfy’: Fashion brands drop heels, officewear to COVID-proof collections

Gone are the days when retailers would advertise formal wear, suits or gowns

Most Read