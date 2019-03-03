A man smokes cannabis in Kamloops, B.C. on October 17, 2018. New statistics show the number of cannabis confiscations at the Canadian border increased more than 60 per cent in the first six weeks after pot legalization.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

New statistics show the number of cannabis confiscations at the Canadian border increased more than 60 per cent year-over-year in the first six weeks after pot legalization.

The Canada Border Services Agency is linking the rise to the fact it began asking people last fall whether they were bringing cannabis into the country.

The border agency says there were 329 instances of cannabis either being seized by — or forfeited to — Canadian border officers from Oct. 17 to Nov. 30 of last year.

That compares to 204 such confiscations in the period of Oct. 17 to Nov. 30, 2017.

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis.

However, taking pot across Canada’s international borders remains illegal and can result in serious criminal penalties.

READ MORE: Federal legislation for cannabis-possession pardon not enough, critics say

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP
Next story
SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Closing Ceremony marks the end of 2019 Canada Winter Games in Red Deer

2021 Canada Summer Games to take place in Niagara Region in Ontario

David Thompson High School to close in two years

The property’s sewage lagoon is not up to standards and will cost too much to bring up to code

Alberta to ease oil production cut again, cites lower storage levels

The first increase was when Notley announced the province would allow increased production by 75,000 barrels

Unexpected illness caused delay to Sylvan Lake sisters’ operation

Lexie Libby was originally scheduled to receive a kidney from her sister Emma in late January

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest one after B&Es lead to highway pursuit

The RCMP worked with Rocky Mountain House and Red Deer RCMP to arrest the suspect involved

SpaceX’s new crew capsule aces space station docking

NASA is paying the two private companies $8 billion to build and operate the capsules

Pot confiscation at Canadian border increased in weeks after legalization: stats

As of last Oct. 17, adults in Canada can possess and share up to 30 grams of legal cannabis

Huawei CFO suing Canada, its border agency and the RCMP

Meng’s arrest set off a diplomatic furor and severely strained Canadian relations with China

Oilsands giant Syncrude wants judge to dismiss lawsuit of former firefighter with PTSD

The former firefighter and paramedic has said that no single event triggered his PTSD, but that it built up gradually

Six-month implant newest option to treat addiction amid opioid crisis

B.C. has been the hardest hit by opioid-linked deaths in the past two years

Alienated: Alberta project seeks to find common language on climate change

Talk about climate change in the energy-rich province can be difficult

Forest group readies ambitious new standards for sustainable industry

The push for new caribou standards come as calls to protect threatened herds grow louder

Team Alberta wins gold at women’s hockey finals

Alberta beat Quebec 2-1 on last day of competitions at 2019 Canada Winter Games

Alberta ban on school seclusion rooms comes with possible exemptions

The rooms have been used to include developmentally disabled students in classrooms

Most Read