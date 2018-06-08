Image from the University of Manitoba Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Central Alberta may see tornado action on Saturday.

Information provided by the University of Manitoba Prairie and Arctic Storm Prediction Centre points to severe thunderstorm activity for Saturday along with isolated tornado action.

The Day 2 outlook on the site points to hail at three to five cms large with wind gusts at 110 plus km/h.

“A developing low pressure system and associated trough will develop in central Alberta tomorrow afternoon bringing thunderstorms to much of the province,” states the site.

“Over east-central Alberta there is also the potential to see an isolated tornado. Thunderstorms will initiate in the early afternoon over more western sections and then track eastwards into the late afternoon and evening.”

“At the surface a sharpening surface trough over central Alberta will lead to a strong southeasterly 850 jet of around 30 to 35 knots that will allow moisture to advect into the province.”

The potential has drawn activity from professional storm chasers in Canada and the Unites States.

Previous story
Train derailment near Springbrook shuts down Hwy. 2A

Just Posted

Red Deer native lands title role in Canadian Badlands Passion Play

Aaron Krogram is back in the role of Jesus for this year’s epic production

WATCH: Gary W. Harris Celebration Plaza announced

2019 Winter Games Society marked a another milestone with renaming of downtown plaza

Red Deer RCMP warn public of new and seasonal scams

Learn to recognize and protect yourself and others from scams

Feed your passions at the library this summer

The summer reading program encourages Sylvan Lake youth to keep on on their lieracy on vacation

Photos: Tim Horton’s Camp Day in Sylvan Lake

Tim Horton’s held Camp Day at stores nationwide on June 6

Capitals vanquish Knights in 5 to capture Stanley Cup

Washington wins 4-3 to earn first-ever NHL crown

Train derailment near Springbrook shuts down Hwy. 2A

More to come

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Cowboys face off with bulls in freestyle event

WATCH: Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede kicks off

RCMP warn of CRA telephone scam

Leduc RCMP issue warning about country-wide Canada Revenue scam

Senate approves marijuana bill with plenty of amendments

Legalization bill passes by a vote of 56-30 with one abstention

Trump wants Russia invited back to G7

U.S. president also ramps up Twitter criticism of Canada as he arrives for leaders’ summit

Most Read