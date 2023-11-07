The TransAlta headquarters building is shown in Calgary, on Tuesday, April 29, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal

Power producer TransAlta reports Q3 profit up from year ago

TransAlta Corp. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its power production and revenue also came in higher.

TransAlta chief executive John Kousinioris says the third-quarter results demonstrate the value of the company’s strategically diversified fleet, which benefited from its asset optimization and hedging activities.

The power utility says its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $372 million or $1.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $61 million or 23 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.02 billion, up from $929 million in the same quarter last year.

Production amounted to 5,678 gigawatt hours for the quarter, up from 5,432 gigawatt hours in the third quarter of 2022.

Last week, TransAlta announced a deal to buy Heartland Generation Ltd. and its power generation business in Alberta and B.C., in a deal valued at $658 million, including assumed debt.

Previous story
Alberta government report on safe consumption ‘pseudoscience,’ says medical journal

Just Posted

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 3 saw a full crowd with many special guests in attendance including guest speaker Jason Persaud, Mayor Megan Hanson, the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parson, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held in Sylvan Lake

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake removes Municipal Reserve designation for lot on 60 Street

The Town of Sylvan Lake. (File photo)
Town of Sylvan Lake approves street names for Grayhawk Neighbourhood

The steam clock is an iconic market in historic Gastown in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
QUIZ: How much do you know about keeping time?