Power restored to Jasper, Alta., after national park wildfire caused outage days ago

The Chetamon wildfire is seen burning beside Mount Greenock, left, in Jasper National Park in a Sept. 7, 2022, handout photo. Jasper National Park has already advised people not to visit due to power outages caused by the Chetamon Mountain blaze that have disrupted services within the park, including the Jasper townsite. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parks Canada)

Power has been restored to the Jasper, Alta., townsite after a wildfire in the national park knocked it out about 10 days ago.

ATCO Electricity says in an online update that it has worked relentlessly to restore power to the area as quickly as possible.

Town officials confirm that crews were able to switch the community to the transmission system from the temporary generator early Wednesday morning.

Parks Canada says the Chetamon Mountain fire, which is about 20 kilometres north of the townsite, remains active and is now about 60 square kilometres in size.

It says no communities in the area are threatened by the fire.

The federal agency says there are 96 firefighters and five helicopters working on the wildfire, which was sparked by lightning on Sept. 1.