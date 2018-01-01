Sunshine and the freezing rain aftermath provided some magical scenes on New Year’s Eve in Abbotsford. Image credit: Carmen Weld/Black Press

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

About 3,000 people are still without power as crews worked to restore electricity after ice storms swept through British Columbia’s Fraser Valley.

BC Hydro spokeswoman Tanya Fish said teams have been working around the clock and have restored electricity for more than 100,000 people since the first storm hit on Thursday, but about 3,000 others were still without power by Monday morning.

Another storm came Friday, leaving the region coated in thick layers of ice, which snapped tree branches and downed power lines.

Some BC Hydro substations were also frozen solid, with sensitive equipment encased in ice.

Fish says crews finished repairs to the substations Saturday night using equipment like propane torches to melt the ice.

Related: ICE STORM: How to find vital information on roads and power outages

Related: Tens of thousands still without power after British Columbia ice storms

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash
Next story
First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

Just Posted

Alberta’s Gord Bamford releases Neon Smoke album January

Bamford happy to be back on Canadian turf

Ronald McDonald House Central Alberta hosts first Space for Families Gala

Gala is in partnership with the house’s yearly Freeze the House curling bonspiel

Schools focus on prevention measures for mental health

Hands of Mother Teresa and Bethany Buddies are two programs intended to support well being

Photo: Merry Christmas on the lake

One of our readers, Alanna McKellar, submitted this photo

Extreme cold warning expected to last into the weekend

Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning Thursday morning

Coutts border officers seize 21 kgs suspected cocaine

A commercial semi driver from Calgary was arrested and charged

Alberta’s carbon tax jumps

Alberta’s carbon tax jumped on New Year’s Day, but the province’s NDP government maintains the tax played a vital role in Alberta’s improving economic outlook

First Canadian New Year’s babies delivered at the stroke of midnight

‘It’s a tie!’: Toronto welcomes two New Year’s babies born at midnight

Canadian pilot killed in seaplane crash

A prominent UK CEO and Canadian pilot were victims of Australia seaplane crash

Power still out to 3,000 following ice storms in Fraser Valley

BC Hydro still working to restore electricity to 3,000 following ice storms

12 killed in Costa Rica plane crash

10 U.S. citizens including families from Florida, NY die in Costa Rica plane crash

Crystal ball drops in frigid Times Square to mark 2018

New Yorkers, celebrity entertainers and tourists from around the world packed a frigid Times Square to mark the start of 2018

North Korea warns U.S. of its nuclear force

Kim says US should know North Korean nuclear force a reality

Montreal’s citywide plastic bag ban starts now

Montreal’s citywide ban on plastic shopping bags comes into effect Jan. 1, 2018

Most Read