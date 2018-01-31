Precious puppies to be named by you

The RCMP is asking kids from around the country to help name the latest police dogs

  • Jan. 31, 2018 12:36 p.m.
  • News

Next month will mark the most adorable time of the year, and it’s not because of Valentine’s Day.

The RCMP are once again asking Canadian children to choose names for 13 German Shepherd puppies that will be born throughout the year at the RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta.

RELATED: Name those puppies

In order to win a chance to name a dog, kids must be original and imaginative as these names will serve the puppies during their police dog careers.

The 13 children whose puppy names will be selected will each receive a laminated photo of the puppy they named, a plush dog called Justice and an official RCMP baseball cap.

The rules of the contest are simple:

  • puppy names must begin with the letter “L” and have no more than two syllables and nine letters,
  • contestants must live in Canada and be 14 years old or younger,
  • only one entry per child must be sent,
  • entries must be sent no later than February 28, 2018.

Fill out the online form by clicking here.

Or mail your puppy name, own name, age, complete address and telephone number to:

2018 Name the Puppy Contest

RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre

P.O. Box 6120

Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

Winning names will be chosen by the entire PDSTC staff. In the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name, a draw will determine the winning entry. There will be one winner from each province and territory.

Contest winners will be announced on April 10.

Non-winning puppy names will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

So be creative and remember drawings or paintings are welcome.

Check out this video of the latest police recruit.

The PDSTC is home to the RCMP’s national police dog training program. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect in relation to Riverside Meadows shots fired incident
Next story
UPDATE/WATCH: Seven people taken into custody in connection to Riverside Meadows incident

Just Posted

WATCH: All styles of hip hop move his world

DJ Sabatoge shows samples of the styles of dance he loves

Read for 15 numbers are in

Less people reported this year but social media campaign improved

UPDATE: RCMP search for suspect in relation to Riverside Meadows shots fired incident

Kareem Lujmea Cummings is wanted on several weapons charges

#BellLetstalk Day creates mental health awareness

National initiative encourages dialogue and raises funds for mental health

Alberta earmarks $81 million to help agriculture improve energy efficiency

Four-year funding arrangement to be spread out equally over four areas of agriculture

WATCH: All styles of hip hop move his world

DJ Sabatoge shows samples of the styles of dance he loves

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Trump’s first State of the Union address

Trump to Congress: Talks about fixing trade deals, not about scrapping them

U.S. gymnastics doctor faces another sentence, victims return to court

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar admitted to molesting some of the nation’s top gymnasts for years

Putin to athletes: Ignore doping scandals at Olympics

“I wish you not to think about anything which has recently accompanied your preparation for these Olympics,” said Putin

Shaw offers severance packages to thousands of employees

The company is looking to scale down due to changing consumer trends

New Brunswick running 11th straight deficit and increasing net debt

The Fraser Institute said it’s time New Brunswick cuts spending and starts to address the net debt.

Halifax council debates immediate removal of Edward Cornwallis statue

Days after Nova Scotia Mi’kmaq chiefs called for the statue to be taken down, councillors debate city’s controversial founder

Most Read