Trainees Dan Brook and Bradley Williams are directed by instructor Clint Dyck while training to lay down drill pipe on a rig floor, at Precision Drilling in Nisku, on January 20, 2016. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

Pandemic and the oil price war to blame

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a loss in its first quarter and warned that it expected a significant and sustained drop in customer demand for oil and gas services well into next year as a result of the recent plunge in oil prices.

The drilling company says the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has resulted in the deepest downturn the oil and gas services industry has ever experienced.

Precision says it lost $5.3 million or two cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of $25.0 million or eight cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue totalled $379.5 million, down from $434.0 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of three cents per share for the quarter and $379.4 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Last month, Precision Drilling reduced staff, cut salaries and lowered its capital spending plan in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2020.

oil and gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliamentary budget officer weighs costliest federal emergency aid programs

Just Posted

Alberta gov’t confirms 315 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths

Provincial total of confirmed cases is now 5,165

Canada Post providing free hold mail, mail forwarding to businesses

The services are being offered to help provide relief to businesses until further notice

UPDATED: 2020 Ponoka Stampede cancelled

Cattle raffle to go ahead, Stampede will return in 2021

Alberta expected to reopen in May

Province provides daily update

Sylvan Lake church provides free drive-thru pop-up market

The Alliance Community Church held the first of the weekly free markets on April 22

Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Help support local journalism by making a one-time or ongoing donation for your community paper

Drug proves effective against virus as economic damage rises

First effective treatment announced

Precision Drilling reports $5.3M Q1 loss, warns of drop in demand well into 2021

Pandemic and the oil price war to blame

Parliamentary budget officer weighs costliest federal emergency aid programs

$145 billion into emergency aid so far

Ice jam intel: How the Athabasca River ice buildup is flooding Fort McMurray

Military solutions unworkable

Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ dies

Irrfan Khan, of ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Life of Pi,’ dies

Canadian baseball icon Terry Donahue’s coming-out story in ‘A Secret Love’

Canadian baseball icon Terry Donahue’s coming-out story in ‘A Secret Love’

Farmers markets looking for ways to stay afloat during the pandemic

Farmers markets looking for ways to stay afloat during the pandemic

Study on early humans sheds new light on old stories about animals and alcohol

Study on early humans sheds new light on old stories about animals and alcohol

Most Read