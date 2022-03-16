Preliminary hearing for accused in Ponoka mother’s murder underway

The preliminary hearing for Ryan Jake Applegarth, charged with the second degree murder of Chantelle Firingstoney, is underway at the Ponoka Provincial Court, today, March 16, and 17.

The purpose of preliminary hearing is to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Firingstoney was found deceased at a residence in Ponoka on Nov. 5, 2020. She was 26 at the time of her death, and leaves behind four children.

Applegarth was out on bail at the time of Firingstoney’s death.

Earlier in 2020, Applegarth had been charged with another homicide in Wetaskiwin. He was charged with the second degree murder of Jamison Samuel Louis, 34, who was killed on Jan. 3, 2020.

The preliminary hearing for that case was on Jan. 15, 2022, and the trial was held from Feb. 14 to 18, 2022, at the Wetaskiwin Court of Queen’s Bench.

Applegarth’s next court appearance for the Wetaskiwin file is set for April 7, 2022.

