Premier Doug Ford to lay out plan today to reopen Ontario economy

Ontario Premier Doug Ford answered questions during the daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic on April 2, 2020. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is expected today to lay out his plan for reopening the province’s economy, which has been largely locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The premier, alongside the ministers of health, finance and economic development, is set to present a framework for recovery this afternoon.

The province declared a state of emergency in mid-March in an effort to help curb the spread of the virus, ordering the closure of any businesses it deemed non-essential.

The state of emergency was recently extended until mid-May.

The province has also introduced a $17-billion relief package that includes an influx of cash for the health sector, direct payments to parents, and tax breaks for businesses.

Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick have already announced tentative timelines for reopening their economies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 27, 2020.

CoronavirusOntario