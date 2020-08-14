Premier Jason Kenney in Lacombe to introduce rural Internet

Premier Jason Kenney joined Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish and representatives from Shaw in Lacombe to introduce an expansion of internet services to all Shaw residential customers.

Brad Shaw, executive Chair and CEO of Shaw Communications, said that Shaw now offers 1 gig Internet to more than 100 municipalities and First Nations in Alberta.

“We understand a fast and reliable Internet connection is critical for our customers whether they are at home, in the office, or on-the-go, which is why — in Alberta alone — we have invested more than $11 billion over the last seven years in our network and services to keep Albertans connected. By investing in Alberta, we are ensuring people across the province continue to have excellent connectivity today and the bandwidth needed to future-proof their homes for tomorrow,” said Brad Shaw, Executive Chair and CEO, Shaw Communications.

Premier Jason Kenney said fast, reliable Internet is important for the economy across Alberta, including in Lacombe.

“Alberta’s Recovery Plan depends on the creativity and innovation of our job creators who have chosen to invest and create prosperity here. That’s why we are so thrilled with this tremendous step forward being made by Shaw to make life better for rural Albertans and the communities they call home,” Kenney said.”

Shaw added their services are now distributed equally across the province

“Shaw’s Fibre+ network ensures that customers in Lacombe today can get access to the same Fibre+ Gig speeds that customers in Edmonton and Calgary currently enjoy,” he Shaw said.

Glubish said the need for this became clear after he visited with Lacombe stakeholders last summer.

“What I heard at the time was clear: Lacombe needs access to faster Internet speeds to ensure the viability of this community and to secure a higher standard of life for it’s citizens. This is the story across all of Alberta,” he said.

More information about Shaw Fibre+ Gig can be found at shaw.ca/internet/plans