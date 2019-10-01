John Horgan (Canadian Press files)

Premier John Horgan visits B.C. town with long-standing links to Yukon

This is Horgan’s first visit to Lower Post

B.C. Premier John Horgan will meet with residents in the province’s north when he visits the community of Lower Post, about 10 kilometres south of the Yukon boundary.

Lower Post is in B.C., but its roughly 300 residents share closer ties with Yukon, in part because extended families and some of the nearest available services are in Watson Lake, about 20 kilometres to the north.

This is Horgan’s first visit to Lower Post and he says trans-boundary issues will top his talks with Kaska First Nations.

He will also visit a former residential school in the area but during a news conference Monday in Whitehorse he said he did not yet have federal support to tear it down.

Horgan wraps up his northern tour in Lower Post after starting the week in Whitehorse.

While there, he spoke with Yukon Premier Sandy Silver about scrapping seasonal time changes and says he’ll discuss the same issue during a visit to Washington state later this week.

He expects time change legislation could be introduced in B.C. later this fall.

The Canadian Press

