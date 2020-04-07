Premier noted unemployment rate headed to 25 per cent Tuesday. CP photo Premier noted unemployment rate headed to 25 per cent Tuesday. CP photo

Premier Kenney predicts 25 per cent unemployment in Alberta due to COVID-19

Grim prediction for workers in Alberta

CALGARY — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has a grim prediction for workers in his province.

He says there may well be 25 per cent unemployment as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has told an energy industry conference that the total could be even higher.

And he says the figure doesn’t fully account for the impact of the oil-price collapse on Alberta’s fossil-fuel-powered economy.

At the same time, he told energy industry leaders that Alberta is doing well in its fight against the virus.

He says the province’s rate of hospitalizations is less than half that of other large provinces.

