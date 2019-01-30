Alberta Premier Rachel Notley speaks to cabinet members in Edmonton on Monday December 3, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the province is easing mandatory oil production cuts as the value of oil increases.

Last month, the province ordered production of raw crude oil and bitumen to be reduced by 325,000 barrels per day to deal with low prices.

Notley says Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day.

Notley says the December decision has helped draw storage levels of oil down.

READ MORE: Alberta buying its own rail cars to move oil without feds, Notley says

The premier says Alberta is not out of the woods yet, but the temporary production cut is working.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives
Next story
Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake actor lands role in her first stage production

Carol Davis will perform in “Mama Mia” opening Feb. 7

Risk of dog theft, Serenity Pet Shelter warns Sylvan Lake residents

Members of Serenity Pet Shelter say there is a risk of dog theft in Central Alberta right now

Three Sylvan Lakers look to cheer their way to Disney World

Locals Sophie Moffet, Tayler Lambert and Lauren Kelly cheerlead with Premier Academy in Red Deer

Canada Games Torch Relay to make its way through Sylvan Lake

The five kilometre trip around town will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the NexSource Centre

Sylvan Lake Council to review policy on snow and ice removal from sidewalks

Sylvan Lake Town Council met for its regular meeting on Jan. 28

Humboldt Broncos victims’ families share how crash changed their lives

Loved ones of many of the 16 people killed and 13 injured submitted victim impact statements to the court

Premier Rachel Notley says Alberta to ease oil production cuts

Alberta is allowing increased production in February and March by 75,000 barrels per day

Images show evidence of what could be one of Canada’s oldest graveyards

Archeologist Sara Beanlands says there is compelling evidence to at the unmarked site in western Nova Scotia

Bruce McArthur guilty plea sparks call to widen missing persons review

Toronto police spent 18 months looking into disappearance of three missing men before concluding no foul play

Parents of misidentified Bronco tell court how mix-up affected their lives

Paul and Tanya LaBelle’s son, Xavier, had been mixed up with another player, Parker Tobin

Portrait of former Alberta premier Jim Prentice going up at legislature

Prentice was killed in a small-plane crash outside Kelowna in the fall of 2016.

Rally opposing Bighorn Park proposal to take place in Red Deer tomorrow

Province announces Bighorn Park proposal information session for Red Deer on Feb. 3rd

What unites Western Canada? Our attitude towards Ottawa, poll says

Majority of respondents said federal government’s treatment of them has worsened

Ottawa moves to clamp down on potential meddling in next federal election

Only disruptive incidents that harm Canada’s free and fair election will be publicly disclosed

Most Read