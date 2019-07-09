Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde speaks with Quebec Premier Francois Legault as they arrive for a meeting of Premiers and Indigenous Leaders in Big River First Nation, Sask. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Premiers meet for first time on First Nation ahead of annual conference

Leaders arrived at Big River First Nation and were greeted with handshakes by Indigenous leaders

Many of Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous leaders in Saskatchewan ahead of a two-day conference.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says it’s the first time The Council of the Federation has visited a First Nation for its annual meeting.

Leaders arrived by helicopter at Big River First Nation, north of Saskatoon, and were greeted with handshakes by Indigenous leaders, including Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron.

Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde, who led a procession with the premiers, says discussions will focus on the well-being of Indigenous children.

READ MORE: Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is not attending today and New Brunswick’s Blaine Higgs is the only premier there from Atlantic Canada.

However, the missing premiers did send representatives.

The Canadian Press

