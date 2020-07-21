Prepare for remote voting in House of Commons this fall: committee

Prepare for remote voting in House of Commons this fall: committee

OTTAWA — The parliamentary committee that oversees the way the House of Commons works says the chamber should spend the summer getting ready for MPs to participate and vote from outside Ottawa.

The group said in a report released Tuesday that COVID-19 will likely make it too dangerous for MPs to gather in large numbers when the Commons is due to resume its regular business in September, especially for those who need to travel long distances.

The committee wants to take the videoconferencing system MPs have been using for meetings for the last several months and add a secure voting system, so more normal business can go on, with some MPs physically in Parliament and some not.

Since the House of Commons broke up as the COVID-19 pandemic hit Canada in March, it’s used two main meeting formats.

One is a special COVID-19 committee that meets in the Commons chamber, where any MP can participate including by videoconference; that committee can debate but it can’t pass legislation.

The other is occasional sittings of the House of Commons with very limited numbers of MPs. In those meetings, including two of them this week, MPs can pass legislation but only those in the chamber can participate.

The committee’s recommendation is essentially to fuse them, so MPs can participate virtually and hold meaningful votes.

Creating that voting mechanism will mean “an iterative approach including multiple rounds of testing, demonstrations and adaptations,” so that by the time September sittings come around, MPs are comfortable with the technology and everyone is confident it’s safe to use.

The committee also says every MP and anyone else participating must be equipped with high-quality audio gear so they can be heard properly.

And the Commons will need to invest in its interpretation service because the people who do that work have been burning out trying to translate fast-talking MPs with poor internet connections.

As for those poor internet connections, which are most likely to plague MPs representing more remote rural areas, the committee says the House of Commons should do what’s necessary to fix them.

The Conservatives dissented from the committee’s recommendations, saying it’s better for a limited number of MPs to gather in Ottawa in person and avoid travelling while COVID-19 remains a worry.

“Of course, we recognize the COVID-19 pandemic requires us to change our routines,” their contrary report reads. ”However, the underlying currents, during this study, heading toward a remote voting app made us question, again, if ‘a crisis was not being left to go to waste.’”

They say the House of Commons would work better under an agreement to have a maximum of 86 MPs in the chamber at once, which is as many as could fit while keeping two-metre distances among them.

If their fellow MPs do adopt the committee’s recommendations, the Tories say they should expire automatically at the end of December unless there’s a vote to renew them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Politics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
US offers $5M bounty for top Venezuela judge, Maduro ally
Next story
What’s in the latest COVID-19 response bill passed by the House of Commons?

Just Posted

Province announces students will return to in-class this fall

There will be no limits on class sizes, the Province said in its announcement Tuesday afternoon

COVID-19: Central zone at 145 active cases

Sylvan Lake at three active

Sylvan Lake golfer swinging through 2020 season

Logan Graf, 16, says his season is off to a great start with a few bigger tournaments on the horizon

New business helps beach-goers cruise the shore of Sylvan Lake

Toodles Beach Cruisers rents bikes for those looking for a new way to explore the lakeshore

Ellis Bird Farm official bridge opening and Blue Feather Award presentation

EBF holding event on July 29

GOP splits as virus aid package could swell past $1 trillion

Republican senators vow to stall relief bill

AP Exclusive: Aid from top donors drops even as need soars

Donors struggling as their economies contract

Finance Minister Bill Morneau set to testify on deal with WE Charity

Liberals say recommendation came from the non-partisan public service

Feds relax fingerprinting rules when screening new hires during COVID-19

Security screening measures still used

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to reduce stigma of illicit drug use as deaths climb

B.C. premier asks Trudeau to reduce stigma of illicit drug use as deaths climb

No more cotton candy vaping products for youth, B.C. to restrict sales

No more cotton candy vaping products for youth, B.C. to restrict sales

Injuries suffered during arrest did not cause Somali-Canadian man’s death: defence

Injuries suffered during arrest did not cause Somali-Canadian man’s death: defence

Manhunt continues in Nova Scotia for accused of stabbing officer, police dog

Manhunt continues in Nova Scotia for accused of stabbing officer, police dog

Most Read