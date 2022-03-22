Presbyterian Church prayer vigil seeks peace, safety in Ukraine

A prayer vigil showing solidarity for Ukraine was hosted by the Memorial Presbyterian Church March 18. Around 20 individuals gathered to ring the bells and pray for peace and safety in Ukraine.

“It is a service that allows us to come together, express our Christian hope, faith, prayer and the desire to just let the Ukrainian people know that we are really concerned and praying for their safety and well-being,” said Rev. Steven Webb.

The church initiated a fundraiser March 6 to support the victims of war and has raised about $2,000 as of last count. Through the Presbyterian World Service and Development association, the funds raised will be channeled to the Humanitarian Coalition in support of Ukraine.

Anyone looking to support the fundraiser can drop off cash donations at the church or donate online at www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/47383.

“We hope that this whole war will cease … we are hoping the Ukrainian people will know that we care.”